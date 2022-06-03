Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.