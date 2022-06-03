Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,485. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.