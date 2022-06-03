Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

