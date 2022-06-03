Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.25. 66,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $347.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

