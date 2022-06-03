Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $7.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,052. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $557.26 and its 200-day moving average is $540.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

