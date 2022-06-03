Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. 382,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,218,496. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

