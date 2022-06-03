Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,145. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

