Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $19,726,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 823,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 162,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 90,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $348,265.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,064.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,322.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

