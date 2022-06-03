Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kronos Bio worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 823,589 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

KRON stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,322.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 90,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $348,265.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,064.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

