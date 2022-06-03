Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,706 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,589,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.25. 61,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,032. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.