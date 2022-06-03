Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.86. 265,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

