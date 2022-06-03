Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,216,206 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,216,206 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,639,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,892 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 142,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

