Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

