Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $443,588. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 6,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,597. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

