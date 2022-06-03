Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,682. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.