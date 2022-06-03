Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after acquiring an additional 331,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,550,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.