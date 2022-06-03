Codex Capital L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 1.9% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.23. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,464. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.