Codex Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Airbnb makes up about 1.1% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.28.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

