Coliseum Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,438,000. MasterCraft Boat makes up 2.7% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 6.76% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,976. The stock has a market cap of $428.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

