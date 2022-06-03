Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

