Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,322,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,119,054 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 4.73% of Comcast worth $10,887,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.31. 390,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,209,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

