Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Acquires $341,550.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CBSH opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

