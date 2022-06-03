Commerce Bank Acquires 269 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.14 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

