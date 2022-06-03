Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.34.

