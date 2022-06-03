Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.
Shares of BC stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.
Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
