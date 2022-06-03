Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.