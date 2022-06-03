Commerce Bank Has $3.63 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $386.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

