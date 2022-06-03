Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.