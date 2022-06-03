Commerce Bank Purchases 901 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Boston Scientific by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 758,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

