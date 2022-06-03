Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

