Commerce Bank Sells 454 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

