Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director James S. Ely III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CYH opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

