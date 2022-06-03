Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.44. Compugen has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

