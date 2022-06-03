Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Concentrix stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average of $174.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

