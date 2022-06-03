Condire Management LP Has $60.74 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Condire Management LP trimmed its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,178 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for 12.1% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Condire Management LP owned about 0.69% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $60,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after acquiring an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 687,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,907 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

