Condire Management LP Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Transocean makes up 0.1% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,248,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,348,824. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

