Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.48

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.48 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 120,470 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £45.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.45.
About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)
