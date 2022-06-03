Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.48

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.48 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 120,470 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £45.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.45.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

