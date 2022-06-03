Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up 2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,137. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is 53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 56.71.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

