ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,952.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00145855 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

