Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($89.25) to €81.00 ($87.10) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($146.24) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

CTTAY stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

