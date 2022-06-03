Contrasting Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Zhongchao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.33 -$487.00 million ($1.86) -0.71 Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.40 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -47.02% -92.01% -45.86% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 1 0 0 1.20 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 114.02%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Summary

Zhongchao beats Gaotu Techedu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and Gaotu App, an interactive learning app to various student groups. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and develops and sells smart devices, such as multi-function translation pen, as well as teaching and learning tools, which includes smart learning machine. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zhongchao (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

