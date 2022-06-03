ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 285 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTEC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.91) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 247.86 ($3.14).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($62,348.18). Also, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,809.72). Insiders acquired a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000 in the last quarter.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

