Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Achieves $534.58 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.53 or 0.00028878 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $534.58 million and $11.94 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00586053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00412789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,842,623 coins and its circulating supply is 62,667,686 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

