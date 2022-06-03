Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.81. 378,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,769. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.60. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.67.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

