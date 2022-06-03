Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.280-3.312 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS.

NYSE:COO traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.81. 378,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.60. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.67.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

