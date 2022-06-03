Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Invests $15.03 Million in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,000. Arena Fortify Acquisition comprises 2.6% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFACU. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000.

Arena Fortify Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

