Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.74% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens lifted their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

