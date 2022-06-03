Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 322,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Wejo Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEJO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

