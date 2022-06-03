Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Takes $3.93 Million Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 461,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BKKT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 34,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

