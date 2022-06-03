Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,290 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 7,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

