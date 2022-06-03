CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 10,408 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 147.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 167.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,490,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after buying an additional 1,560,553 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 178,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452,640. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

